The Wicked Spud

Order the 'frontliners' online special.
1/4 pound burger, fries and a soda!
$6.99

305 N Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

TO GO$0.50
Fish & Chips - 3pc$8.99
Black Angus Burger -1/4 lb$5.99
Chicken Strips And Fries$7.99
Black Angus Burger - 1/3 lb$7.49
Credit card$0.50
Wicked Chicken$7.99
Large Fries$4.75
Black Angus Burger - 1/2 lb$8.49
Small Fries$2.50
See full menu

Location

305 N Main St

Hailey ID

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

