The Wiener's Circle

Iconic hotdog stand serving high quality Chicago Street food with a side on insults.
Ask about our new Curbside Abuse.

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

2622 North Clark St. • $

Avg 4.4 (1288 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Fries$5.00
Char Dog$5.00
Middle Finger
Vienna Red Hot$5.00
Double Char Burger$9.50
Double Chardog$6.75
Char Burger$6.50
Hand-Cut Fries$3.50
Char Polish$6.50
Soda$3.00

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Divey
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2622 North Clark St.

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 am
Neighborhood Map

