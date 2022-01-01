The Wiener's Circle
Iconic hotdog stand serving high quality Chicago Street food with a side on insults.
Ask about our new Curbside Abuse.
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
2622 North Clark St. • $
2622 North Clark St.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 am
