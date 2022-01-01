The Wild Buffalo
Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM
No reviews yet
208 West Holly Street
Bellingham, WA 98225
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Location
208 West Holly Street, Bellingham WA 98225
Nearby restaurants
Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro
Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995.
Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.
Storia Cucina
Ciao!
In our kitchen we make everything from scratch with quality, local products, including our pastas and breads, made with freshly milled flour from Cairnspring mill. Our bar specializes in classic Italian cocktails done right. 'Storia Cucina' is made by the ingredients & people who produced them, the recipes & people who passed them on, the chefs & their passions, our wonderful staff, and guests who share these experiences with us.
Sylvia Center Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!
Black Fern
Join the elevated coffee experience!