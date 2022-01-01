Go
The Wild Buffalo image
Bars & Lounges

The Wild Buffalo

Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

208 West Holly Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am

Location

208 West Holly Street, Bellingham WA 98225

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Boundary Bay Brewery & Bistro

No reviews yet

Independently owned and operated, we've been making great handcrafted beer and fresh, local food for the Bellingham community since 1995.
Boundary Bay Brewery houses a Taproom and family-friendly Bistro, located in a restored historic 1922 warehouse in Downtown Bellingham, across from the Saturday Farmer’s Market. We have a deck for outdoor dining and a dog-friendly Beer Garden where you can enjoy BBQs, outdoor concerts and nonprofit events during the Summer.

Storia Cucina

No reviews yet

Ciao!
In our kitchen we make everything from scratch with quality, local products, including our pastas and breads, made with freshly milled flour from Cairnspring mill. Our bar specializes in classic Italian cocktails done right. 'Storia Cucina' is made by the ingredients & people who produced them, the recipes & people who passed them on, the chefs & their passions, our wonderful staff, and guests who share these experiences with us.

Sylvia Center Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Fern

No reviews yet

Join the elevated coffee experience!

The Wild Buffalo

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston