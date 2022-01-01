Go
The Wild Chive

Handcrafted, soulful vegan cuisine gone wild in Long Beach. Brick-n-mortar now open! 2650 East Broadway

2650 East Broadway • $$

Avg 5 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

BREAKFAST IN BREAD$13.00
Soft-scrambled tofu patty, spicy house breakfast sausage, cheese, crispy bacon, whipped mayo & baby arugula on buttery potato bun
CHICK'N & FRENCH TOAST$16.00
Crispy beer-battered chik'n, caramelized potato French toast, country gravy & pure maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICK’N SAMMIE$15.00
beer-battered chik'n, bacon, cheez, lettuce, beefsteak tomato, tangy southwest ranch, pickles, buttery potato bun
CHICK'N & WAFFLES$17.00
Crispy beer-battered chik'n, Belgian cornbread waffles, habanero-strawberry jam, chive-butter & pure maple syrup, dusted with powdered sugar
COUNTRY BREAKFAST$17.00
Soft-scrambled tofu w/ house breakfast sausage, grilled cheese, onions, home fries, pepper, slow roasted tomatoes, baby arugula, served w/ country gravy & butter sourdough toast
[GF option available]
CHIVE "BLT"$16.00
Crispy bacon, generous avocado, grilled cheese, slow-roasted tomato, baby arugula & tangy roasted garlic-chive aioli between buttery grilled potato toast
FRIED PICKLES$8.00
fried dill pickles, served with roasted garlic-chive dip, fresh dill
VEGAN ICED VIETNAMESE COFFEE$5.00
Iced cold-brew "Cafe du Monde" coffee w/house-made condensed milk
GRILLED BURRIZO$14.00
Soft-scrambled tofu, soyrizo, sauteed kale, slow-roasted peppers, sweet onion & herb potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla, grilled to perfection served with smoky chipotle aioli
(No modifications except add-in’s)
BREAKFAST POTATOES$7.00
Thrice-cooked Yukon potatoes served with smokey chipotle aioli
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

2650 East Broadway

Long Beach CA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
