The Wild Chive
Handcrafted, soulful vegan cuisine gone wild in Long Beach. Brick-n-mortar now open! 2650 East Broadway
2650 East Broadway • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2650 East Broadway
Long Beach CA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Portfolio Coffeehouse
Coffee - Friendship -Community
La Parolaccia Osteria
Classic homemade comfort Italian food. Buon appetito!
Aji Peruvian Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Scholb Long Beach
We are a Taproom w/Full Kitchen. Serving Beer, Cider & Wine. Our kitchen serves classic pub food made w/quality seasonal ingredients & locally sourced.