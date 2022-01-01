Go
The Wild Fig

Cozy Parisian brasserie with a vibrant atmosphere. Sun-drenched food from France, Italy, Spain & Greece. Boutique wine list.

315 E Hyman Ave • $$$

Avg 5 (50 reviews)

Popular Items

Fish in a Bag$39.00
Please call for nightly fish fillet , cherry tomatoes, zucchini, oyster mushrooms, olives, fennel, Herbes de Provence, Pernod
Garlic & Shallot Spinach$14.00
Lamb Shank$37.00
braised, apricots, raisins, tomato lamb jus, butternut squash polenta
Flavors of the Sun$26.00
Hummus, Falafel with Tzatziki Baba Ghannouj, Olive Tapenade, Warm Pita
Burrata & Prosciutto$27.00
Oven Roasted Campari Tomatoes, Arugula, Basil, Grilled Ciabatta, Balsamic Reduction
Roasted Chicken$36.00
Morrocan rub, leeks, heirloom baby carrots, olives, asparagus, pan jus
The Fig Salad$16.00
field greens, port marinated figs, pancetta, blue cheese, crispy shallots
True Greek Salad$17.00
beefsteak tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber, green peppers, capers, oregano
Cacio E Pepe$30.00
house-made linguine, pecorino, cracked black pepper
Cavatelli$33.00
spicy Italian sausage, basil, pink tomato sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery

Location

315 E Hyman Ave

Aspen CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

