Go
Toast

The Wild Goose

Downtown Willoughby’s #1 Sports Bar
Stone Oven Pizza • Wings • Craft Beer

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

4144 Erie St • $$

Avg 4.2 (338 reviews)

Popular Items

Plain Pizza$9.00
Let's Taco Bout It$17.00
garlic oil, buffalo sauce, seasoned beef, romaine, tomato, white onion, doritos, sour cream, nacho cheese, mexican cheese blend
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4144 Erie St

Willoughby OH

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Frank & Tony's Place

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Chagrin River Diner

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

THE 1899 PUB

No reviews yet

This is our story. Our history. Whatever you want to call it. It is a tale of – well – drinking and thinking. Actually, thinking of a better place for drinking, to be more specific.
The 1899 Pub is an iconic neighborhood bar where everything is just a little bit better. Better because of the company. Better because of the libations. Better because it is just right in every way.
We are open seven days a week for beers, snacks, cocktails, music, sports and mostly good ‘ol fashion fun. So here’s to better times, truly better times spent with friends, in our own little place. Stop by and say hello, we’re always happy to see a friendly face.

Ballantine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston