Go
Toast

The Wild Olive

Come in and enjoy!

797 N Pearl St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HOUSE SALAD$9.95
MIXED GREENS|CARROTS|ONIONS|CUCUMBERS|CHOICE OF DRESSING
KID'S ALFREDO$6.95
RIBEYE$31.95
MASHED POTATOES|GREEN BEANS|BRANDY PEPPERCORN SAUCE
CHICKEN PARMESAN$21.95
CHOICE OF CRISPY OR SAUTEED CHICKEN|CAPELLINI PASTA| MARINARA| PROVOLONE & PARMESAN
TACO BOWL$12.95
GROUND BEEF| FRESH CORN| SAUTEED PEPPERS AND ONIONS| AVOCADO LIME SOUR CREAM| FRESH CILANTRO
CHEESE PIZZA$6.95
CARROT CAKE$8.95
CHICKEN TUSCANA$22.95
CHOICE OF TORTELLINI OR CAPELLINI| SAUTEED CHICKEN|GARLIC CREAM SAUCE|MUSHROOMS|TOASTED RED PEPPERS| BACON| SPINACH
SWEET TEA$3.29
CRÈME BRULEE$8.95
See full menu

Location

797 N Pearl St

Crestview FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:14 pm, 2:15 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco’s Way

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Authentic Mexican Tacos

The Heights

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

VooDoo BBQ & Grill

No reviews yet

VooDoo BBQ & Grill was born on Mardi Gras day in 2002, in the heart of New Orleans. It's been a party ever since! VooDoo BBQ & Grill brings together your favorite BBQ styles and kicks them up a notch with Caribbean, Cajun and Creole spices.
Walk into any VooDoo BBQ & Grill and you'll experience a mini vacation to New Orleans, a city where we live to eat.
There's ordinary catering...and then there's VooDoo BBQ. New Orleans-style BBQ is a taste of fun and flavor from our famous hometown that makes your meal magic. Whether you're feeding just a few or the whole krewe, our portions and prices will fit any budget. Our catering dances to a different beat - no soggy or boring sandwiches. Feast on crisp salads, platters of slow smoked BBQ, a baked potato bar, spicy jambalaya, homemade signature sides, BBQ box lunches and decadent desserts. Plus, we've got sweet tea, serving utensils, napkins, plates and everything you need.
Come on y 'all, let's eat!

Pounders Hawaiian Grill

No reviews yet

Pounders Hawaiian Grill is a Fast Casual Hawaiian Style Restaurant in Crestview, Florida.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston