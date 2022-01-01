The Wild Rover
Come in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
21 kosciuszko st • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
21 kosciuszko st
Manchester NH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Mint Bistro
Japanese American Bistro
Caesario's Pizza and Subs
Come in and Enjoy Fast and Friendly Service!
Diz's Cafe
"Where Locals Go, and Visitors are Welcome"
Boards & Brews
Come in and enjoy!