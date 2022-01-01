Go
Toast

The Wild Rover

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

21 kosciuszko st • $$

Avg 4.3 (342 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

21 kosciuszko st

Manchester NH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mint Bistro

No reviews yet

Japanese American Bistro

Caesario's Pizza and Subs

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy Fast and Friendly Service!

Diz's Cafe

No reviews yet

"Where Locals Go, and Visitors are Welcome"

Boards & Brews

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston