Go
Toast

The Window

Come in and enjoy!

1529 Griffith Park Blvd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LOCAL STRAWBERRY$5.00
fresh strawberry puree, strawberry sprinkles
HOUSE SAUCE$0.50
FRIES$3.95
BEAUTY BURGER$7.95
for the vegetarians (impossible burger) hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.25
house slaw
JALAPENO AIOLI$0.50
CHEESEBURGER$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.50
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
THE $7 GRAIN BOWL$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
KALE SALAD$6.95
lemon vin, pecorino, pine nuts, croutons
See full menu

Location

1529 Griffith Park Blvd.

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

Kombu Sushi

No reviews yet

Where Tradition Meets Modern
Come experience sushi the Kombu way
Family owned and located in Silver Lake, Kombu Sushi provides guest with the familiar flavors of Japan in a contemporary yet relaxed atmosphere. We invite you and your family and friends to dine in with us. Patio dining and parking available.

COFFEE MEMES

No reviews yet

We want to share with everyone our unique service and offerings. In our effort to do so, we try to use vegan ingredients and organic whole foods as much as possible. For espresso beverages our regular milks are organic whole milk and oat milk. All of our syrups are cooked from scratch.

Breadblok

No reviews yet

A gluten-free bakery for everyone.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston