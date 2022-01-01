Delicious Dining. Incredible Views. For generations, The Windlass, a year-round restaurant at Nolan’s Point, has offered seasonal dining with exceptional hospitality. Our historic, family-friendly restaurant offers delicious meals, outstanding service, indoor and outdoor porch dining, and great live music events, year-round.



PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

45 Nolans Point Park Road • $$