Go
Toast

The Windlass

Delicious Dining. Incredible Views. For generations, The Windlass, a year-round restaurant at Nolan’s Point, has offered seasonal dining with exceptional hospitality. Our historic, family-friendly restaurant offers delicious meals, outstanding service, indoor and outdoor porch dining, and great live music events, year-round.

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

45 Nolans Point Park Road • $$

Avg 4.9 (2634 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Pizza$17.00
breaded buffalo chicken, mozzarella, and ranch dressing
Paesanella Salad (v,gf)$14.00
mixed Spring greens with goat cheese, arugula, walnuts, cranberries and roasted red peppers served with our house-made cherry vinaigrette & balsamic reduction
Classic Burger$13.00
½ pound Black Angus sirloin
Large Caesar Salad$11.00
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons served with a house-made Caesar dressing
Black Bean Burger (v)$13.00
½ pound house-made black bean patty and chipotle mayonnaise
Classica (v)$13.00
house-made tomato sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Burger$15.00
½ pound house-made chicken patty with roasted red peppers, spinach, sautéed onions, provolone cheese, and our house-made avocado ranch
Penne a la Vodka (v)$17.00
Windlass Wings$14.00
(boneless) choice of teriyaki ginger or spicy buffalo (qty 8)
Fried Calamari$14.00
served with hot cherry peppers
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

45 Nolans Point Park Road

Lake Hopatcong NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lake Hopatcong Cruises

No reviews yet

Come on board Miss Lotta and enjoy a great meal with with incredible views of beautiful Lake Hopatcong!

Alice's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Main Lake Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pat's Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston