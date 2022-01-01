The Windlass
Delicious Dining. Incredible Views. For generations, The Windlass, a year-round restaurant at Nolan’s Point, has offered seasonal dining with exceptional hospitality. Our historic, family-friendly restaurant offers delicious meals, outstanding service, indoor and outdoor porch dining, and great live music events, year-round.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
45 Nolans Point Park Road • $$
45 Nolans Point Park Road
Lake Hopatcong NJ
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
