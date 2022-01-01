Go
Toast

The Window

Come in and enjoy!

1827 Ocean Front Walk

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BEAUTY BURGER$7.95
for the vegetarians (impossible burger) hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER$6.50
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
CHOCOLATE S'MORES$5.00
chocolate shake, marshmallow cream, graham cracker
JALAPENO AIOLI$0.50
FRIES$3.95
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.25
house slaw
CHEESEBURGER$3.95
Hand formed and flat top grilled with onions. All come served with American cheese, pickles, and house sauce.
THE $7 GRAIN BOWL$7.00
brown rice, six veggies, two seeds, soft egg
KALE SALAD$6.95
lemon vin, pecorino, pine nuts, croutons
HOUSE SAUCE$0.50
See full menu

Location

1827 Ocean Front Walk

Venice CA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ospi - Venice

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Winston House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Great White

No reviews yet

Great White is a neighborhood focused, casual cafe restaurant in Venice beach, California. Our menu is coastal-californian with a focus on fresh, local all day cuisine paired with great coffee.
With a warm, inviting and internationally influenced decor, being so close to Venice beach, sandy feet are always encouraged.

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Freshly roasted and proudly poured, we're working every day to bring you the finest Direct Trade and In Season coffee available.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston