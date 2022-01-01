The Wine House - 1 E Carmel Valley Rd bldg a
Open today 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location
1 E Carmel Valley Rd bldg a, Carmel Valley CA 93924
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Folktale Winery & Vineyards
No Reviews
8940 Carmel Valley Rd, Carmel-By-The-Sea, CA 93923 Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurant
Bear + Flag Roadside - 7152 Carmel Valley Road
No Reviews
7152 Carmel Valley Road Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurant