Go
Toast

The Wine Kitchen Leesburg

We will bring the Wine Kitchen to your Kitchen

7 South King St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

House-made Tater Tots$8.00
bacon / pickled red onions / cheddar / ranch dressing
Lemon Ricotta Ravioli$19.00
charred ramps / ramp pest / pine nuts
Mixed Green Salad$7.00
Meatball App$13.00
creamy polenta / marinara / Grana Padano cheese
Red Wine Infused Rigatoni Bolognese$24.00
pork and beef bolognese / pancetta / Parmigiano Bonati
Spaghetti alla Chitarra "Fra Diavolo"$21.00
NC shrimp / garlic / Calabrian chilis / panne fritto / smoked tomato butter
Brussels Sprouts Salad$14.00
creamy peppercorn dressing / local apples / pickled shallots
Gnochetti Sardi$24.00
parmesan braised lamb / spring peas / whipped ricotta / pistachios
Smash Burger$17.00
two ¼ lb patties / crispy salami / Caesar mayo / cacio cavallo cheese / fries or salad
See full menu

Location

7 South King St

Leesburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Paulie's Italian

No reviews yet

A classic Italian Red sauce restaurant for your home.

Bender's Bagels

No reviews yet

Call (571) 291-9446

Cowbell Kitchen

No reviews yet

Cowbell Kitchen is a farm & local producer-driven food business. We have built strong relationships with like-minded farmers, producers and small businesses. The cast of characters is endless, but the story is the same: we are all here to live our passion and bring to everyone the beauty of locally grown, raised and produced food.
Founded in 2013 by vision in a dream, Cowbell continues to be a labor of love. Female lead, we are a small close knit and driven team.

Shoe's Cup and Cork

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston