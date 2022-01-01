Go
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

50 Carroll Creek Way • $$$

Avg 4.7 (3705 reviews)

Popular Items

8oz Short Rib$35.00
Wagyu Burger$21.00
7oz 100% wagyu beef / cheddar / house-made pickles / garlic aioli / bacon jam / house-made bun
Butter Pasta$6.00
Kids' Mac & Cheese$6.00
Butternut Bisque$8.00
Garnished with pickled butternut squash. DOES NOT CONTAIN DAIRY. Made with coconut milk.
Side ketchup
Goat Cheese Biscuits$7.00
Cinnamon Roll$8.00
Brussels Sprouts Casserole a la Carte$9.00
Twice Baked Potato a la Carte$8.00
Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

50 Carroll Creek Way

Frederick MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
