Go
Toast

The Wine Loft

Small plates, flatbreads, paninis and cheese slates with an excellent wine selection.

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS

2201 South Blvd • $$

Avg 3.8 (365 reviews)

Popular Items

The Roma$14.00
Classic margherita with fresh buffalo mozzarella, saffron, chili threads and fresh basil.
The Napa$15.00
Barbeque chicken, roasted corn, red onion, fresh greens, Italian cheese blend, roasted red peppers and barbeque sauce drizzle.
Stone Fruit Salad$10.00
Pan Roasted Potatoes$9.00
Large portion of our pan roasted potatoes served with a citrus-sherry aioli, fresh basil and cilantro.
Giardiniera$6.00
Yellowfin Tuna$19.00
6oz pan seared tuna filet, black-eyed pea salad and street corn sauce.
Limoncello Cake$7.00
Refreshingly light Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake with creamy mascarpone, topped with shaved white chocolate.
Belgian Chocolate Cake$7.00
Semi-sweet Belgian chocolate mousse cake topped with chocolate shavings.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

2201 South Blvd

Charlotte NC

Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yunta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Vintage Whiskey and Cigar Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Living Kitchen

No reviews yet

Fueled by plants.

EMMY SQUARED

No reviews yet

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns.
Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston