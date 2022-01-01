Go
The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar

The finest selection of wine, cheese & charcuterie in the country alongside a menu of expertly prepared cuisine.
While Supplies Last & Vintage Changes

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES • CHEESE

411 E Atlantic Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (283 reviews)

Popular Items

Honey$3.00
Almonds$3.00
Side Flatbread$3.00
Bacon Skewers$6.00
Taste of Iberia$28.00
Max's Flight$44.00
Whole Grain Mustard$3.00
Edamame Hummus$14.00
Select 5$42.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Takeout

Location

411 E Atlantic Ave

Delray Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
