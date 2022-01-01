Go
The Wing Dome - Waterfront

Seattle’s Fire Since 1994.
Wings are our passion. Heat is our specialty. And it has been since 1994. That was the year we fired up our fryers for the first time, sparking a love affair with hot wings that endures to this day. You may know us by our iconic sign that’s been lit since the Kingdome ruled SoDo. Or maybe it’s our infamous 7-Alarm Challenge. But we’re so much more than a place to test your heat tolerance. We serve our neighborhoods with an enthusiasm for local flavor — the food, the teams and the people.

1201 Alaskan Way

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Krinkle Cut Fries$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
12 Wings$18.95
Tossed in up to 2 sauces
Waffle Fries$5.95
Tossed in our seasoning and served with Fry Sauce
5 Tenders$10.95
Tossed in 1 sauce
18 Wings$25.95
Tossed in up to 3 sauces
Fried Garlic Cheese Curds$9.95
Served with marinara
Carrot & Celery Basket GF$4.95
Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing
Dome Burger$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, chedder cheese, and house sauce on a brioche bun. Bacon 1.00 | maket it a double 2.25
6 Wings$10.95
Tossed in 1 sauce
Bottled Soda$3.45
20oz
Location



Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
