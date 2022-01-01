The Wing Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
6a Shoppers Lane
Location
Turnersville NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
