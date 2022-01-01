Go
b.Merri at The Woods

19624 County Road 3

Popular Items

Kids Hamburger$7.00
Tuesday Sushi$19.99
Old Faithful$13.00
Brisket Chuck Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, BNB Pickles, Onions on a Kaiser Bun
Kids Chicken Strips$7.00
Turkey Melt$14.50
Pepper jack cheese, Spinach, Onions, Bacon, Chipotle Cranberry Mayo on Whole Wheat
Wings$16.00
In house brined, smoked, rubbed, grilled, fried and slathered
Brie Merri burger$15.00
Smoked Brisket Chuck Burger, Coal Train Bacon Jam, Brie on a Stout Bun
Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese Bites$13.00
With beer cheese fondue
Chicken and Sausage Penne$16.90
Often imitated, never duplicated
Slow Smoked Beef Brisket$18.50
Coleslaw, Honey Glazed Carrots, Scalloped Potatoes, Seasonal Fruit
Location

19624 County Road 3

Brainerd MN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
