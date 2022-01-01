Go
The Woodshed image

The Woodshed

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

330 1st ave NW

Laporte, MN 56461

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

330 1st ave NW, Laporte MN 56461

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Backwoods Bar & Grill- MN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Garden Grill & Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hard Times

No reviews yet

"Located in the downtown area of scenic Bemidji, Hard Times offers all the popular amenities of a northern Minnesota bar and grill, complete with a friendly and accommodating atmosphere. In addition to the great food and fine spirits there is also a venue of live music featuring popular local artists as well as other musicians from around the upper Midwest. All within sight of the historic statues of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue ox! Come on in and say hello today!"

Minnesota Nice Cafe

No reviews yet

Home cooked meals like Grandma used to make!

The Woodshed

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston