The Woodshop is an intimate live music and event venue located in Chattanooga, TN’s historic St.Elmo Neighborhood. The shop is centered around an eclectic community of young creatives, artists, families and independent business owners. Inventing itself off its locale (heart of the neighborhood), The Woodshop approaches and centers its identity on community bonds and the power of music. This identity manifests itself in two ways: 1. intentional and authentic music art experiences where the artist(s) present their work in front of an engaged and non-distracted audience. 2. Through unique community events that build a reputation and reliability on The Woodshop being ‘A good neighbor’, a stalwart of meaningful and positive gatherings, a common home away from yours, but just right down the road.

5500 Saint Elmo Avenue

Location

5500 Saint Elmo Avenue

Chattanooga TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
