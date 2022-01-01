Go
Toast

The Woodside Deli

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES

4 N. Washington St • $

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)

Popular Items

Combo Club$12.99
Breakfast Sandwich$7.99
Tuna Salad$8.99
French Toast$8.99
Chicken Salad$8.99
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub$13.99
Fountain Soda$2.99
The Woodside Reuben$12.99
Chicken Noodle Soup$5.99
Turkey Club$12.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

4 N. Washington St

Rockville MD

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Savvy Treats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

El Mariachi Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving fine tex-mex cuisine since 1991.

Ding Tea

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eko House

No reviews yet

EKO House is a modern Pan-African restaurant, celebrating Nigerian culture with a rich fusion of food, art and entertainment. With our authentic cuisine, carefully curated interior and exciting ambience, each moment transports you to the vibrant city of Lagos.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston