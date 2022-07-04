Go
Toast

The WooHoo

The Jersey Shore's favorite ice cream & family grub!

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

211 South Bay Avenue • $

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

Easter Basket Ice Cream Cake$45.00
Order now for pick-up on April 15th & 16th! Vanilla & chocolate ice cream with a layer of cake crunch, whipped topping, & Easter Basket decoration. Available in 10" or 6". To order a custom cake please call 609-492-5433.
Easter Egg Ice Cream Cake$45.00
Order now for pick-up on April 15th & 16th! A 10" vanilla & chocolate colorfully decorated easter egg ice cream cake with a layer of cake crunch. To order a custom cake please call 609-492-5433.
May 30th 2022, 9:00AM
July 4th, 2022, 9:00AM
August 1st, 2022, 9:00AM
August 22nd, 2022, 9:00AM
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 South Bay Avenue

Beach Haven NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Gables

No reviews yet

Provisions Curbside Catering
The excellence you expect from The Gables packaged for you and delivered safely to your car.

Engleside Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

No reviews yet

Located on the South End of Long Beach Island, NJ. Serving LBI's Favorite Pizza, Pasta, Seafood and more for 41 years! Come in and enjoy or grab take-out!

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Stop by and enjoy our open air deck dinning overlooking the bay!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston