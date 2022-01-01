Go
The Wrigley

The Wrigley is a locally owned and operated restaurant in Corbin, Kentucky. From our Executive Chef, Kristin M Smith, sourcing the freshest ingredients daily (often from her own farm) to our 12 rotating craftbeer & wine taps, 60+ Kentucky bourbons, and a house-curated craft cocktail menu – you’ll have a different dining experience every visit. The Wrigley has been featured in multiple publications, most notably, Time Magazine, Food & Wine, and Forbes. Come in and enjoy!

Popular Items

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese$6.00
Cheddar, Provlone, American Cheese on Sour Dough
Pub Frites
Hand-cut Fries
Spring Salad$9.00
Local Lettuce, Tomato, Snow Peas, Carrots, Watermelon Radish, Bleu Cheese, Bacon, Strawberry Balsamic Vinaigrette
Brussels Sprout
a large order of our sprouts tossed in our secret honey-ancho sauce.
Americano Burger$10.00
Moonlight Farm beef, americano cheese, lettuce, applewood bacon, garlic aioli
Buddha Blossom Bowl$12.00
Local Lettuce, Watermelon Radish, Snow Peas, Kiwi, Carrots, Pecorino Toscano, Chicken
Salmon BLT Taco Basket$10.00
Bourbon Brined Smoked Salmon, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Sriracha Aioli, Tortilla.
Brauhaus Pretzel$8.00
Huge salted pretzel, beer cheese, house-made mustard
Ahi Tuna Crispy Rice$10.00
Ahi Tuna, Yum Yum Sauce, Fried Sushi Rice Crunch
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

207 S Main St

Corbin KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
