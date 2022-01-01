The Wurst Place
Come in and enjoy!
1000 Maine St
Location
1000 Maine St
Windsor IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Windsor Pub 2
A diamond in the middle of nowhere.
Windsor's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Lithia Springs Marina - Nessie's
Bar and Grill on the beatuful Lake Shelbyville
Longbranch Grill
Come on in and enjoy!