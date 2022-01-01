The Yard Cafe
A full service restaurant with craft beer and cocktails in the heart of Greenwood
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
8313 Greenwood Ave N • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
8313 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
