The Yard Cafe

A full service restaurant with craft beer and cocktails in the heart of Greenwood

TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

8313 Greenwood Ave N • $$

Avg 4.2 (1042 reviews)

Popular Items

Yard Bowl$13.00
Quinoa, ancho beans, cabbage, pickled vegetables, greens, cotija, and pumpkin seeds. Served with a side of pineapple habanero salsa.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Panko-crusted chicken breast tossed in a sweet & spicy glaze with pickled shallots, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli on a house-made sesame bun.
Barbacoa Taco$5.00
Locally sourced beef, dry-rubbed, wrapped in banana leaves, and slow roasted for 12 hours. Topped with tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, and cotija.
Adobada Taco$5.00
House adobo marinated pork. Topped with pineapple habanero salsa, fresh onions and cilantro.
Yard Quesadilla$14.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling, a blend of cheese, and refried beans. Topped with pico de gallo, crema, and cotija.
Grilled Veggie and Bean Taco$5.00
Veggies grilled and tossed with ancho beans and tomatillo salsa. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and cotija
Chips & Guacamole$9.00
Carnitas Taco$5.00
Slow roasted, crispy pork shoulder. Topped with arbol salsa, crema, and cotija.
Pollo Rojo Taco$5.00
Chicken and onion simmered in guajillo-ancho adobo. Topped with lettuce, crema, and cotija.
Pescado Taco$6.00
Wild Alaskan Cod topped with cabbage, pico de-gallo, and cilantro-lime crema
Location

8313 Greenwood Ave N

Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
