Come in and enjoy!

1208 26th Ave NW

Popular Items

Small Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
Meat: Sausage, Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Smoked Ham
Small +$2 Large+$3
Veggies: Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Basil, Artichokes
Small+$1 Large+$2
Large Build Your Own Pizza$20.00
Meat: Sausage, Pulled Pork, Grilled Chicken, Pepperoni, Salami, Bacon, Smoked Ham
Small +$2 Large+$3
Veggies: Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Pineapple, Jalapeno, Mushrooms, Basil, Artichokes
Small+$1 Large+$2
Classic Smashed Single$15.00
Certified black angus patty, hangar sauce, red onion relish, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun
Fries App$8.00
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Bacon Jam, Spicy Aioli
Roasted Chicken Club$16.00
Roasted chicken breast, black forest ham, smoked bacon, tomato, iceberg, basil aioli, sourdough
Beer Battered Fish N' Chips$17.00
Alaskan cod, cole slaw, tartar sauce, lemon, fries
Fried Calamari$12.00
Spicy Aioli, Lemon
Kids Chicken Strips$9.00
Roasted Beet and Squash Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Fennel, Goat Cheese,
Green Goddess vinaigrette
Location

1208 26th Ave NW

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
