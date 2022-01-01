Go
The '401 Table and Tap - Catering

If you’re looking to reward your employees or surprise your clients for your next meeting or event, look no farther than The ‘401! We offer both full-service and drop-off catering backed by decades of culinary and catering experience. Our delicious catering menu is matched only by our exceptional service and dedication to community. We cater to groups of 8 or more and make reliability our priority with our own in-house team of delivery drivers and staff. Earn rewards when you sign up for The ‘401 Catering Rewards loyalty program!
Call Today or Place Your Order Online for Catering Trays, Individual Boxes Lunches, and More!

6700 Ferris St #150

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fresh Vegetable Tray (Serves 8)$36.00
Assorted market fresh vegetables served with a duo of jalapeño feta ranch and jalapeño hummus dipping sauces
Fruit & Cheese Skewers (Serves 8)$36.00
Market fresh fruit and assorted cheeses
(2 skewers per person)
Mini Chicken Kabob Skewers (Serves 8)$48.00
Grilled chicken skewers with charred bell peppers
(2 skewers per person)
Mini Quesadillas (Serves 8)$56.00
Choice of veggie, chicken, beef, or shrimp mini quesadillas served with chipotle chili sauce and guacamole
(2 per order)
Harvest Veggie Entrée Salad (Serves 8)$88.00
Tender roasted broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and butternut squash with lentils, fresh arugula, and grated Parmesan in a citrus honey dressing
Kabob Plate (Serves 8)$120.00
Skewers of beef tenderloin, grilled chicken or a combination. Served with herb basmati rice, sautéed vegetables, and pita
Mini Beef Kabob Skewers (Serves 8)$52.00
Beef tenderloin skewers with charred bell peppers
(2 skewers per person)
Cobb Entrée Salad (Serves 8)$88.00
Egg, bacon, red onion, tomato, and avocado and mixed greens drizzled with feta jalapeño ranch dressing
Vegan Smoky Poblano Bowl (Individual Portion)$15.00
Roasted corn, avocado, Southwestern chickpeas, tomatoes, pickled vegetables, vegan mozzarella, herb basmati rice, arugula and sliced jalapeño in a creamy vegan poblano sauce
Black Bean Orzo Pasta Entrée Salad (Serves 8)$88.00
Black beans, orzo pasta, red onion, red and green bell pepper tossed in a jalapeño lime dressing
Location

Bellaire TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

