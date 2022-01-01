The 5 Barrel

Go
Come in and enjoy!

121 S Palafox St

Popular Items

King State Pale Ale(5.6% ABV)
5B Shillelagh Irish Red (4.6% ABV, 20 IBU)
Happy Camper Dry Cider (12 oz can)$4.00
5B 15 Ton Stout (6.3% ABV, 20 IBU)
64 ounce Glass growler$8.00
5B Checkmate American Lager (4.7% ABV, 20 IBU)
J. Wakefield Hops 4 Teacher IPA (6.5% ABV)
5B Earhart American Ale (4.7% ABV, 20 IBU)
Central 28 Love Connection Sour (4.6% ABV)
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat (5.5% ABV)

121 S Palafox St

Pensacola FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
