The Grill at Morris Bridge

The Grill will have a heavy emphasis on fine wine and craft cocktails to compliment our excellent food.

10920 Cross Creek Blvd

Popular Items

Pork Chop (contains almonds)$27.00
grilled dry-aged pork chop, roasted red bliss potatoes, sauteed brussel sprouts, romesco sauce (contains almonds)
Blackened Chicken$15.00
Blackened chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onions, smoked bacon, tomato aioli, fries
Risotto Side$8.00
Smaller portion of the Mushroom & Kale risotto
Cross Creek$9.00
strawberries, goat cheese, arugula, honey-lime dressing
Cheese$10.00
House made red sauce and cheese
Clam Chowder$9.00
N.E. Clam Chowder, leeks, potatoes, green onions
Braised Beef Short Rib$32.00
The Grill mashed potatoes (with roasted garlic, green onions, sour cream, sharp cheddar), asparagus, red wine sauce
Sauteed Mussels$16.00
cherry tomatoes, herbs, garlic butter
Chef's Cheesecake$10.00
Key Lime filling, butter gingersnap crust
Chicken & Broccolini$18.00
Chicken strips, broccolini, Pecorino, fresh garlic, lemon-cream, rigatoni
Location

10920 Cross Creek Blvd

Tampa FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

Grain & Berry

Superfood cafe including Acai, Pitaya, Spirulina, Kale, and Yogurt Bowls, Fresh Juices, Smoothies, Yogurt Parfaits, Yogurt Banana Splits, Broccoli and Cauliflower Crust Flatbreads and Quesadillas.

BurgerMonger

For Curbside Pickup, please call the location when you arrive.

Beef 'O' Brady's

Good Food, Good Sports

