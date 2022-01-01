Go
The Vogue Coffee Bar

Serving specialty coffee, fresh food & pastries in beautiful downtown Chelan.

117 E Woodin Ave

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Egg, black beans, house red potatoes, green chiles, fresh cilantro, sour cream and queso oaxaca grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with local Mima’s Salsa and sour cream.
Tropikale Smoothie$10.00
Latte$3.25
Espresso with steamed milk
Sausage Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Egg, herb sausage & Tillamook aged white cheddar on a buttered ciabatta.
Turkey Pesto$11.00
Turkey, prosciutto, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella & house pesto on a ciabatta.
White Chocolate Mocha$4.15
Espresso with Ghirardelli white chocolate and steamed milk
Ham Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Egg, smoked ham, Tillamook aged white cheddar & homemade garlic aioli on ciabatta.
Coffee Chiller$4.75
Blended espresso & vanilla shake mix
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
Mocha Chiller$5.25
Blended espresso, vanilla shake mix & dark chocolate

Location

Chelan WA

Sunday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

