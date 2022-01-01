The Vogue Coffee Bar
Serving specialty coffee, fresh food & pastries in beautiful downtown Chelan.
117 E Woodin Ave
Popular Items
Location
117 E Woodin Ave
Chelan WA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tin Lilly
Come in and enjoy!
County Line Eat & Drink on Woodin
We are a tavern and restaurant serving delicious scratch made food and cocktails, local wines, and beers. Enjoy an Americana theme with inspiration from the things we love: music, mountains, friends and more. Our mission at County Line is to share our passion for food and hospitality by providing a welcoming eatery for people to enjoy a fresh local meal, libations, and each other. We look forward to meeting you and hope to always provide you with a memorable experience. Children are welcome and the patio is dog friendly. Visit countylinechelan.com to learn more about what we have to offer.
312 E Woodin Ave Chelan WA 98816
(509) 682-2828
https://countylinechelan.com/
countylinechelan@gmail.com
BBQ in the Vineyard at Lake Chelan Winery
Surrounded by lush vineyards, our beautiful family-friendly BBQ in the Vineyard picnic area boasts gorgeous views in the backyard of the first winery in the valley. It’s the perfect place to relax, enjoy mouthwatering BBQ and a bottle of one of our extraordinary wines.
Karma Vineyards
Do Good