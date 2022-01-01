Go
Toast

The Airstrip Grill

Please check www.theairstripgrill.com to verify location before ordering.

1281 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Burger Patty Bomber
Flame broiled ground chuck patty and your favorite toppings wrapped in a warm tortilla.
T-38 Talon (Grilled Cheese)$3.49
Two slices of cheddar cheese with mayo on two slices of toasted white bread.
MH-60 Jayhawk (BLT)$5.99
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on two slices of toasted white bread.
MH-47 Chinook (Grilled Chicken)$6.99
Grilled chicken patty topped with your favorite on a bun or as a bomber.
2X MQ1B Predator (Double Flight)$4.49
Ham/Turkey Bomber
Sliced deli ham and turkey and your favorite toppings wrapped in a warm tortilla.
F-22 Raptor (Burger)$6.99
Flame broiled freshly made ground chuck patty topped with your favorite toppings on a bun or as a bomber.
*AC-130 Stingers (Plain Fries)$2.49
Hand cut deep fried Russet potato with house seasoning
MQ1B Predator (Single Flight)$2.29
See full menu

Location

1281 Main Street

Altavista VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

County Line Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Long Mountain Grill

No reviews yet

Where great food and friends meet!

LYH Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

Coffeehouse in Lynchburg, VA serving up all things espresso, local baked goods, and small plate meals.

Vinny's Italian Grill - Lynchburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston