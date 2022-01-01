Go
Toast

The All American Steakhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

43145 Broadlands Center Plaza Ste. 103

Popular Items

*Cheeseburger$12.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with Cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Chicken Wings - Entree$16.00
10 Delicious wings served over fries with celery sticks. Choose from buffalo, Chesapeake with old bay rub, BBQ, teriyaki or sweet and spicy (our award -winning teriyaki chili lime sauce).
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
*14oz New York$28.00
As bold and full of flavor as the city itself.
*6oz Sirloin$16.50
Our sirloin is specially selected from some of the finest tasting beef in the world
*Half Rack$19.50
Hand-rubbed with seasonings and slow roasted for tenderness, mesquite grill-finished, and basted with BBQ sauce
*14oz Ribeye$29.50
Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness
* Blackened Pasta$18.00
Blackened chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, and corkscrew pasta tossed in a Cajun sauce, with a garnish of tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and scallions. Served with garlic bread
*Add Baker's Dozen of Rolls$6.00
*Add Bread$0.50
Ashburn VA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
