Go
Toast

The Alley

It's time for Tea

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

507 Spectrum Center Drive • $

Avg 4.6 (2045 reviews)

Popular Items

Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Matcha lovers rejoice! Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made matcha blend.
This drink DOES contain tea but can not be made without boba.
The Alley Assam Milk Tea
Assam black milk tea sweetned with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)
*NO Toppings Included*
Mango Coconut Lulu$6.99
Our version of a mango smoothie that is made with fresh mangoes and crystal boba paired with coconut milk and topped with in-house sweet cream
*Contains Dairy
Passion Fruit Green Tea$6.49
Jasmine green tea combined with passionfruit puree paired with boba and coconut jelly.
Strawberry Lulu
Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar lightly blended with the addition of fresh strawberries then topped with our in-house cheese foam.
*No Toppings Included
Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream , taro chunks, and ube cream sauce. This drink does not have any tea and cannot be made without boba.
Royal No. 9 Milk Tea$5.15
Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)
*NO Toppings Included*
Ube Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream, ube cream sauce, and creme brulee. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba.
Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream.
This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba.
***Deerioca = Tapioca
Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk
Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee.
This drink does NOT contain tea and cannot be made without boba
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

507 Spectrum Center Drive

Irvine CA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Habana

No reviews yet

Thank you for dining at Habana. For future reservations or Curbside Pickup please visit our website RestaurantHabana.com

CUCINA enoteca

No reviews yet

CUCINA enoteca is a modern california-inspired italian kitchen meets charming bohemian eatery in one of orange county’s only retail wine shop and restaurant-in-one concepts. CUCINA enoteca Irvine’s bustling environment includes an open kitchen, dining room, bar, community seating and two patios. the restaurant is situated on the northwest side of the irvine spectrum center, across from the edwards IMAX theater.

Spectrum Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Chocolate Bash - Irvine Spectrum

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston