The Alley
We are located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, on the second floor directly across from Sushi Samba.
Just east of Las Vegas Blvd on Spring Mountain Rd. The Palazzo parking garage entrance will give you access to the closest parking lot to our restaurant (parking on any floor will provide the same elevator access to the Grand Canal Shoppes).
*the closest elevator is the casino elevator not the front desk one.
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Spc#2922
Popular Items
Location
3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Spc#2922
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maxie's Las Vegas
Come in and enjoy!
Fat Tuesday
Come in and enjoy!
Icebar - Linq
Come in and enjoy!
Chosun Hwaro & Nara Teppan
Come on in and enjoy!