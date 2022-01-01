Go
We are located inside the Grand Canal Shoppes, on the second floor directly across from Sushi Samba.
Just east of Las Vegas Blvd on Spring Mountain Rd. The Palazzo parking garage entrance will give you access to the closest parking lot to our restaurant (parking on any floor will provide the same elevator access to the Grand Canal Shoppes).
*the closest elevator is the casino elevator not the front desk one.

3325 S Las Vegas Blvd, Spc#2922

Popular Items

Mango Coconut Lulu$7.49
Royal No. 9 Milk Tea
Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar. (Dairy Free)
Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our signature brown sugar boba with your choice of milk paired with honey taro bits and our ube cream.
Brown Sugar Creme Brulee
Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee.
Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made matcha blend.
Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream.
Strawberry Lulu
Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar lightly blended with the addition of fresh strawberries then topped with our in-house cheese foam.
Strawberry Mochi Smoothie$6.99
Ube Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca
Our Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.
Location

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
