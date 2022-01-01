Go
Toast

The Anchor

Locally owned Burger and Comfort Food Restaurant. We use natural meats and try to source an responsibly as possible.

HAMBURGERS

744 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.7 (982 reviews)

Popular Items

Yard Wings$14.00
All natural and hormone free
Cauliflower Wings (vegetarian)$10.00
Battered and Fried Cauliflower
Wiltwyck$15.00
Grill Chicken Breast (all natural and hormone free), Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Mayo on Brioche Bun
Chicken Tenders$10.00
all natural and hormone free fritter style tenders
Naked$12.00
Plain burger served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Anchor Melt$14.00
Kilcoyne Beef Burger, Swiss, Sauteed Onions, and Russian Dressing, on Grilled Sourdough
Oh Honey! - Wrap$14.00
Sandwich wrap with Buttermilk Chicken Tenders, Honey Mustard, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion
Pretzel Spears$9.00
Warm Soft Pretzel Spears (3) served with Whole Grain and Honey Mustard
Corridor Deluxe$15.00
Kilcoyne Beef Burger, American Cheese, and Bacon
Cowgirl$14.00
Kilcoyne Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Ring, Java BBQ
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout

Location

744 Broadway

Kingston NY

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Masa Midtown

No reviews yet

Turkish and Mediterranean Food in the heart of Midtown Kingston, NY

Lunch Nightly!

No reviews yet

We butcher whole animals in house, make delicious sandwiches with everything house-made, curate a cool natural wine program, make batched margaritas & weird martinis, and come up with both vegan & meaty dinners.

Broadway Lights Diner

No reviews yet

Family owned since 1976! Rate the best cheesecake in Ulster County. Homemade soups, muffins, pies and pastries. Daily lunch and dinner specials. Full service bar and Quick Draw games.

Frank Guido's Little Italy

No reviews yet

Celebration Style Dining. Dine while enjoying Italian traditions of food, friendship, wine & hospitality. Dishes enjoyed for generations inspire our menu. Our specialty is to serve "family style" and our dishes are meant to be shared.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston