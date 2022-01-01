Go
The Anchovy Bar

The Anchovy Bar is a wine and seafood bar that specializes in West Coast oysters, small fish and sustainably raised shellfish. We work with small producers that favor traditional and antique processes with origin stories that matter and inspire, such as anchovies from Cantabria and L&#39;Escala, Spain and the Amalfi Coast in Italy...sea salts from centuries old salt beds in Sicily...soy and fish sauces produced in the old-world style...essentially ingredients with a strong sense of place, including those from our own 'backyard'. Our pastry kitchen is hard at work baking the breads, crackers and composing beautiful desserts.

SEAFOOD

1740 O'Farrell St

Avg 4.7 (293 reviews)

Popular Items

The Bomba$16.00
mozzarella, artichoke bomba & arugula
Delicata Squash$8.00
pumpkin seed 'crema' & pomegranate
The Anchovy Kit$75.00
includes Don Bocarte anchovies, Callol i Serrat anchovies, our Early Girl Tomato vinaigrette, Frantoio Olivestri Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and a recipe card for our anchovy toast. You just need to provide the bread (baguette recommended).
Anchovy Bar Tote$18.00
the perfect bag for all of your holiday goodies
Anchovy Bar Caesar Salad$13.00
filetti di alici anchovy, caesar dressing & parmesan cheese
The Schnitzel$18.00
liberty duck confit schnitzel, lemon-caper aioli & pickled mushroom
The 'Italian'$16.00
prosciutto, mortadella, soppressata, olives, pickles
The Tuna Melt$16.00
'open face' smoked albacore tuna, broccoli, kalamata olive aioli & cheddar cheese
Caramelized Arlettes$12.00
shaker meyer lemon curd & coconut cream
The Oyster 'Po Boy'$18.00
oyster tempura, ume-shiso aioli & celery-apple-red cabbage slaw

Location

1740 O'Farrell St

San Francisco CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
