The Angry Italian

A Chicago Inspired restaurant serving deep dish and tavern style pizza, pastas, sandwiches and salads.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

714 State St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1191 reviews)

Popular Items

The Classic - Deep Dish$25.45
14". 8 slices. Deep dish pizza. Italian sausage and pepperoni. Please allow 45 minutes cooking time. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
14" Cheese (or build your own)$15.95
Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
18" Cheese (or build your own)$20.95
Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 30 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
Extra ranch$0.99
Cheese - Deep Dish (or build your own)$20.95
14". 8 slices. 1.5 pounds of Wisconsin mozzarella and hand crushed Roma tomatoes. Please allow at least 45 minutes to prepare. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
12" Cheese (or build your own)$11.95
Thin and crispy cheese pizza. Cut into 9 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
14" Southsider$21.40
Thin crust, Italian sausage, pepperoni and mushroom. Cut into 16 squares. We recommend 5 toppings or less to allow for proper cooking of ingredients.
SM House Misto Salad$4.95
Smaller portion of our house salad. Fresh greens with mozzarella, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, cucumber, focaccia croutons and choice of dressing.
Breadsticks$6.95
Five large breadsticks, baked golden and served with marinara and garlic butter.
Toasted Ravioli$8.95
Hand-breaded, deep fried, cheese-infused ravioli. Served with marinara. Quantity: 5
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

714 State St

Bristol TN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
