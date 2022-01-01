The Annoyance Theatre & Bar
For 25 years, The Annoyance Theatre has created some of Chicago’s finest comedy. Home of the longest running musical Co-ed Prison Sluts, The Annoyance uses improvisation to create new and original plays, musicals, sketch-comedy and more in a vibrant, uncensored atmosphere.
851 W Belmont Ave
Location
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 3:00 am
