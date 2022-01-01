Go
The Annoyance Theatre & Bar

For 25 years, The Annoyance Theatre has created some of Chicago’s finest comedy. Home of the longest running musical Co-ed Prison Sluts, The Annoyance uses improvisation to create new and original plays, musicals, sketch-comedy and more in a vibrant, uncensored atmosphere.

851 W Belmont Ave

Location

Chicago IL

Sunday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

