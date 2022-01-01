Go
The Art of Yum

Award winning unique New American Eatery. Serving your favorite classics from breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner with a delicious twist. Enjoy!

1091 South Main Street • $$

Popular Items

California Burrito$15.00
beef or chicken, avocado, cajun, french fries, salsa, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, chipotle cream
Pita Cado$12.00
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar, mayo
Avocado Toast$15.00
Challah toast w/ avocado served w/ home fries, & 2 eggs your way +2 toppings
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
3 scrambled eggs, onion, tomato, pepper, cheddar, your choice of protein, w/ fresh salsa & sour cream
Buffalo Chicken$12.00
fried or grilled chicken, blu cheese crumbles, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cheddar
Western$11.00
ham, onion, peppers, cheddar
Pepper Pollo$10.00
chicken, pesto, parmesan & mozzarella, truffled lemon pepper cream, arugula
Cheesy Grits$5.00
Perfect Chicken Sandwich$14.00
fried or grilled chicken, housemade pickle, louisiana hot cheese sauce, lettuce, tomato
Sushiritto$15.00
3 eggs crusted in spice panko, stuffed w/ breakfast protein & cheese, topped w/ avocado cream & michi sauce-served sushi style w/ home fries
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
