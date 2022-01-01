The Art of Yum
Award winning unique New American Eatery. Serving your favorite classics from breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner with a delicious twist. Enjoy!
1091 South Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1091 South Main Street
Plantsville CT
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Sliders Grill & Bar
Come in and Enjoy
Hop Haus
"Hop Häus Is an upbeat Gastropub featuring farm to fork American eat’s. Our tap list is focused around hard to find top rated craft beer from across the country.
Book us for your special event, join us for a casual dinner or just stop in to enjoy yourself in our beer garden.
If you’re looking for something different, than you’re looking for Hop Häus."
Owner: Michael Miller
Zingarella
Come in and enjoy!
Lions Den Coffee Shop - Southington
Classic Italian style coffee shop with fine pastries.