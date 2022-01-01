The Atomic Place

Go
935 State Route 37

Popular Items

CALIZONE Pepperoni$6.00
RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PEPPERONI. DEEP FRIED UNTIL GOLDEN BROWN
8 Bone-in$13.99
Poutine$6.99
Sheet Pepperoni$29.00
RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PEPPERONI, 25''X17'' PIZZA COMES WITH 24 SLICES
16" Pepperoni$17.00
RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PEPPERONI
Deluxe Fried Dough$6.00
NORTH COUNTRIES FAMOUS FRIED DOUGH TOPPED WITH POWDER SUGAR, CINNAMON, NUTS PEANUT BUTTER, FUDGE, MAPLE SPREAD APPLE TURNOVER, CREAM CHEESE, OR CARMEL
6 Boneless$8.99
16" Cheese$14.50
RED SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE
16 Bone-in$26.99
Steak & Cheese Dressed Whole$11.99
PHILLY STEAK WITH RED ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, TOPPED WITH PROVOLONE CHEESE, SERVED IN A FRESH BAKED SUB ROLL
935 State Route 37

Hogansburg NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
