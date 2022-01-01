The Bad Chick
The Bad Chick is bad & boujee with hand breaded chicken, mouth watering sandwiches, and a bad attitude.
8455 W Peoria Ave.
Popular Items
Location
8455 W Peoria Ave.
Peoria AZ
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
P83
Stop by for breakfast, lunch or dinner! We can't wait to serve you!
Twist Hot Chicken
Nashville Born // Peoria Perfected
Tastea
Come in and enjoy!
Chrissy's Nino's Pizzeria
Come in and enjoy!