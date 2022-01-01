Go
The Bad Chick

The Bad Chick is bad & boujee with hand breaded chicken, mouth watering sandwiches, and a bad attitude.

8455 W Peoria Ave.

Popular Items

Buffalo Ranch Fries$9.99
Waffle Fries drizzled with our Hatch Mac Cheese Sauce topped
with crispy buffalo tender bites. Splash of Ranch to finish her off.
SAUCE$0.80
The Bad Chick Sandwich$15.99
This chick gets pounded, stacked three thighs high, topped with housemade slaw, and sauced your way.
The Side Chicks$11.50
2 SINGLE CHICKS, LOOKING TO GET SAUCED. SERVED WITH #FRIES
GET IT TOSSED IN BUFFALO OR ASIAN HONEY FOR +$1
#FRIES$3.99
WAFFLE FRIES, COATED, HOT, CRISPY & GOLDEN
The Basic Chick Sandwich$8.99
The only thing basic about this chick is the name. She's soaked in buttermilk, hand-breaded, sauced your way, and topped with housemade slaw.
She's Nacho Chick$9.99
Waffle Fries drizzled with our Hatch Mac Cheese Sauce topped
with crispy tender bites.
Location

8455 W Peoria Ave.

Peoria AZ

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

