The Bad Waitress

The Bad Waitress is an independent high-vibe restaurant serving an eclectic group of people who care about what they eat and where food comes from. Attracting students, artists, musicians, other professionals, and families from the community, we work with local distributors to ensure freshness, sustainability, and high quality for the food that we serve at both of our Minneapolis locations. All of our relationships — customer, staff, and supplier — create a congruence of ideas, good feeling, and fun. At The Bad Waitress, we value food ethics, sustainability, sense of community, and above all a uniquely delicious dining experience.

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

2 E 26th St • $$

Avg 4.1 (1858 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegan Vanilla Shake$9.95
Vegan Vanilla Almond Milk ice cream & cherry
BYO Omelet$11.95
three eggs, choice of 2 ingredients, choice of potato & choice of toast. additional ingredients $1.50 each.
Patty Melt$9.95
1/3 pound beef patty, grilled onions, muenster, cheddar cheese & bacon jam on a griddled sourdough. served with choice of kettle chips, french fries, or fruit. sub mixed greens salad $2. sub plant based patty $2. sub gluten free bread $1
Breakfast Burrito$11.95
scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, jalapenos & crispy o'brien potatoes rolled up in a flour tortilla with salsa.
Buttermilk Pancakes Short Stack (2)$7.95
served with maple syrup & whipped butter
BYO Scramble$11.95
three eggs, choice of 2 ingredients, choice of potato & choice of toast. additional ingredients $1.50 each.
Bacon (GF)$5.00
thick-cut applewood smoked
BYO Scramble (V)$12.95
tofu, choice of 2 ingredients, hash browns & choice of vegan multi-grain or sourdough toast. additional ingredients $1.50 each.
Buttermilk Pancakes Tall Stack (3)$9.95
served with maple syrup & whipped butter
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$4.00
Location

2 E 26th St

Minneapolis MN

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
