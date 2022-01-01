Go
The Baker's Table Bakery

Sourdough breads, pastries, espresso, and grab-and-go sandwiches by day.
Farm-to-table pizzas and Italian wines by night.

1001 Monmouth St.

Popular Items

Latte$4.00
OTR Chili Pizza$21.00
**SPECIAL** in Collaboration with OTR Chili - this pie has a cream cheese base with Cincinnati Chili, raw onion, chives, hot sauce and a mountain of cheddar
Three Cheese Pizza$17.00
Fresh mozzarella, gouda and grana with marinara (vegetarian)
Lemon poppy seed muffin with Earl Grey glaze$4.00
Classic lemon poppyseed muffin topped with a delightful Earl Grey tea glaze.
Allergens: gluten, poppyseeds
Citrus Salad$11.00
local greens with oranges, red onion, pepitas, fennel and sherry vinaigrette (vegetarian, gf)
Pecan morning bun$4.00
Pillowy brioche dough filled with cinnamon, Ohio maple syrup and brown sugar. Topped with a caramelly, whole pecan laced glaze.
Allergens: NUTS, gluten, dairy, egg
Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
Ezzo pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara
Braised Mushroom Pizza$19.00
Braised local mushrooms with caramelized onion, marinara, gouda and grana (vegetarian)
Egg Sammy$8.00
Honey ginger bun$4.00
Pillowy brioche dough filled with ginger, local honey and cinnamon. Topped with a local honey glaze.
Allergens: gluten, dairy, egg
Location

1001 Monmouth St.

Newport KY

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
