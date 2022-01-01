THE BARN
Open for lunch & dinner most days of the week. Online ordering for dinner starts at 5pm. You can't place a dinner order before that time. Text us with any questions: 508-696-9800
13 Uncas Avenue
Popular Items
Location
13 Uncas Avenue
Oak Bluffs MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mo's Lunch
Good Food at the PA Club
Open 11am-8pm
Tuesday-Saturday
Ocean View
Year-round family dining within walking distance to Oak Bluffs Harbor. Come in to enjoy Burgers, Pizzas, Pasta & fresh seafood.
Jimmy Seas Pan Pasta- MV
Come in and enjoy!
The Sweet Life
Currently takeout only. We look forward to serving you.