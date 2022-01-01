Go
THE BARN

Open for lunch & dinner most days of the week. Online ordering for dinner starts at 5pm. You can't place a dinner order before that time. Text us with any questions: 508-696-9800

13 Uncas Avenue

Popular Items

4 Pcs Fried Chicken Dinner$22.99
Fried chicken dinner for one. 4 pieces of fried chicken w/ your choice of 2 sides
Barn Classic Burger w/ Fries$17.99
Our famous half-pound Angus beef burger
w/ lettuce, tomato & red onion, served w/ French fries
Chicken Nuggets$9.99
Crispy chicken nuggets that hit the spot like WHOA. Perfect for the kiddos, but also good for anyone who loves the guilty pleasure of drive-thru quality crispy chicken nuggets dipped in honey mustard or whatever you end up choosing for a sauce selection
Bucket of Fried Chicken$19.99
Choice of 8 or 12 pieces of juicy pressure fried chicken. This is the real deal folks.
Pork & Leek Dumplings!$10.99
Steamed & seared pork & leek dumplings, served w/ soy sauce
French Fries$8.00
Upgrade to garlic Parmesan fries for $2
Crispy Chicken Wings$15.99
Crispy chicken wings that taste great plain but you can also get them as Garlic Parmesan, tossed in Cajun, or w/ any number of other dipping sauces
Cheese Pizza$9.99
10” personal sized cheese pizza. Add toppings from available choices.
Mozzarella Sticks$11.99
Six cheesy mozzarella sticks served w/ warm marinara sauce
13 Uncas Avenue

Oak Bluffs MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
