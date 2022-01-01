Go
The Barn @ Gibbet Hill

Events at The Barn at Gibbet Hill

61 Lowell Road

Popular Items

Red Wine Demi Glace$12.00
Accompaniment to Short Rib. Gluten free. Serves 4. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Crab Cakes, Remoulade$45.00
12 pieces. Dairy free. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Cornbread$12.00
Serves 4. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Chocolate Peppermint Whoopie Pies$20.00
4 pieces. Nut free. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Bacon$22.00
Serves 4. Gluten free. Dairy free. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Farmstead Mac 'n Cheese$22.00
Serves 4. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs$100.00
Serves 4. Gluten free. Dairy free. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes, Roasted Garlic & Herbs$22.00
Serves 4. Gluten free. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Bacon Bourbon Chex Mix$15.00
Serves 4. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Maple Glazed Baby Carrots$22.00
Serves 4. Gluten free. Reheat instructions will be provided. Christmas Eve Pick-up between 9am -12pm.
Location

61 Lowell Road

Groton MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
