The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
CHICKEN WINGS
6976 Whipple Ave NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6976 Whipple Ave NW
North Canton OH
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spa Cafe & Bakery
Come in and enjoy!
Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
New Berlin Dough Company
Wood-fired, Neapolitan Craft Pizzas
Shale Brewing - Taproom
Craft Beer for All People