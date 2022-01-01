The Bassment
The Bassment, a live music lounge located below The Hampton Social, first opened in December 2015 with the vision to inspire people to enjoy live music again. Guests enter a secret entrance marked “The Tobacconist" and are led through a narrow hallway, down a short flight of steps and into a simple yet welcoming greeting room with a single aluminum aircraft-style desk and bookcase. It’s when the black curtain is pulled back that a large yet comfortable modern speakeasy bar & lounge awaits. With the 1960s British Invasion movement in mind, The Bassment’s design includes gold accents throughout, brick walls covered in street art, a long bar, a mixture of uniquely designed velvet & leather couches and a full stage. The music program features live bands performing R&B, Blues, New Orleans Funk, Soul, Jazz and Nu-Disco covers. The bar offers the finest in wine, champagne & fine spirit selections, a creative cocktail menu and a light bite menu to choose from as well.
351 W Hubbard Street
Location
351 W Hubbard Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 pm - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ciccio Mio
a nice Italian restaurant
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar
Union Sushi + Barbeque Bar combines the tempered art of Japanese dining with a colorful and energetic urban vibe. Fresh, high-quality fish, marinated meat and veggies off the Robata grill and an inventive assortment of cocktails create a playful juxtaposition of Japanese and American culinary styles. It’s a true riff on the expected and traditional.
Protein Bar & Kitchen
222 Merchandise Mart Plaza Chicago, IL 60654
5411 Empanadas
Come in and enjoy!