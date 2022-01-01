The Bean @ The Ray
Now you can get amazing smoothies, fresh juices, made to order food, snacks, and more right where you work out!
2235 N Sheffield
Popular Items
Location
2235 N Sheffield
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Red Light Chicken
Super fast food, fried chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and fries.
The Dime
Come in and enjoy!
The Budlong Hot Chicken
Opened in 2016 by restauranteur and Hot Chicken lover Jared Leonard, The Budlong serves up Chicago's best Hot Chicken, sides, biscuits, and charm. We are pleased to serve you and aim to please... Stop by, say hi, and eat some Hot Chicken!