The Bean @ The Ray

Now you can get amazing smoothies, fresh juices, made to order food, snacks, and more right where you work out!

2235 N Sheffield

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Custom Smoothie$5.99
Whatever your taste buds desire!
Berry Bomb$5.82
All the berries you love (strawberry, raspberry, blueberry) swirled together with orange juice, mango puree, and ice – da bomb
Almond Berry Swirl$5.82
Luscious combination of raspberries, strawberries, and banana blended with almond milk and honey for a sweet treat
Cheese Quesadilla$5.99
Double deluxe! 2 kinds of cheese (cheddar and mozzarella) melted in a flour tortilla, served with sour cream and salsa
Funky Monkey$5.99
We start with milk and yogurt, add peanut butter, chocolate, and banana and blend with ice to make an unforgettable, creamy drink!
2235 N Sheffield

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
