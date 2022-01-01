The Bean
#thebeankc
112 S Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
112 S Main St
Spring Hill KS
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BB’s Grill Spring Hill
Made from Scratch Restaurant
Crazy Good Barbeque
Crazy Good Eats launched from an award-winning competition barbeque team, Steer Crazy BBQ, and is proud to be part of an amazing Kansas City BBQ community. Whether it’s at our barbeque restaurant in Olathe or catering your wedding, or office event, the Crazy Good Eats team is passionate about competition-quality barbeque, stand out sides, sauces, and making sure your experience is crazy good!
Double Nickel Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
The Other Place
The Other Place is a sports themed restaurant that specializes in pizza and a one of a kind game-day presentation!